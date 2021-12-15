How Budget Bill Could Affect Employer Health, Benefit Plans

By Anne Hall and Tim Kennedy (December 15, 2021, 12:00 PM EST) -- The Build Back Better Act, or BBBA, supported by President Joe Biden, includes a broad range of social, climate change and revenue provisions. The $1.75 trillion spending bill,[1] which passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 19, also includes myriad provisions that will affect employer-sponsored health plans and health and welfare benefits in general. The U.S. Senate aims to approve the BBBA before the end of the year. With some of the proposed changes taking effect as early as the beginning of 2022, plan sponsors are well advised to carefully review and consider the impact of these changes to employer-sponsored...

