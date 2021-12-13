USPTO Sanctions Chinese Co. Over 'Infected' 15K TM Apps

By Tiffany Hu (December 13, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has banned a Chinese company from making future filings after it submitted more than 15,000 trademark applications that included false information and violated other agency rules. Shenzhen Huanyee Intellectual Property Co. Ltd. and its executive director Yusha Zhang must face sanctions for their conduct that "infected" thousands of trademark applications, including providing false domicile information and various improperly signed filings, the USPTO said in a precedential order issued Friday. The USPTO said that the Chinese company wasn't allowed to submit filings to the USPTO on behalf of its clients, since Zhang was not a licensed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS