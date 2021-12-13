Convergys Wraps Up Fired Worker's FMLA Suit

By Abby Wargo (December 13, 2021, 2:39 PM EST) -- A federal judge dismissed an ex-Convergys worker's suit claiming the customer management services company violated the Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired her while she was recovering from kidney surgery, after the parties agreed to wrap up the case. A Utah federal judge dismissed a Family and Medical Leave Act case against Convergys after the company settled with a former employee. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) A Utah federal judge granted Hope Zisumbo's and Convergys' motion to dismiss the case Friday, bringing an end to Zisumbo's claims that Convergys violated the FMLA and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS