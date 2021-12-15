5 Alt Data Best Practices After SEC Enforcement Action

By Nicolas Dumont (December 15, 2021, 12:58 PM EST) -- In mid-September, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it had brought and settled charges against App Annie and its co-founder and former CEO and chairman, Bertrand Schmitt.[1] According to the SEC, App Annie's failure to adequately disclose how it generated app performance data misled traders that purchased the information. The SEC alleged violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. App Annie is one of the largest providers of mobile app performance data. It sells market data about companies' mobile apps, such as how many times an app is downloaded, how often it is used,...

