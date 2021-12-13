Fla. Investor Asks 11th Circ. For Do-Over On $1.9M Tax Penalty

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 13, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Florida investor asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider its ruling that he can't escape a nearly $1.9 million IRS penalty for claiming an improper $10 million partnership loss, contending the agency is being let off the hook for failing to acquire the appropriate sign-off before issuing his penalty. Investor Alan Ginsburg, who originally sought a refund after paying the penalty in full, filed a Friday request for rehearing and en banc rehearing of the Eleventh Circuit's October ruling agreeing with a Florida federal court that Ginsburg could not avoid the $1.9 million penalty and interest bill because he had not...

