Alaska Fights Dismissal Bid For Land Use Suit

By Clark Mindock (December 13, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- Alaska says the Biden administration is illegally delaying the reopening of public lands in the state to mining and mineral exploration, arguing the federal government doesn't have the power to simply reverse a decision made by the prior administration. The state told an Alaska federal court Friday the federal government was technically attempting to prohibit the activities on the land through a series of temporary delays, but that Congress didn't create a legal pathway for those prohibitions when drafting the Federal Land and Policy Management Act or the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. The state said that a recent motion...

