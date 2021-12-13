Charter Jet Co. Hits Back At Hemp Co. Over THC-Laden Cargo

By Katryna Perera (December 13, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A California-based charter plane company facing a breach of contract suit from a hemp distributor over a destroyed shipment of product filed a counterclaim on Friday alleging that the hemp distributor lied about the legality of the product it was shipping, therefore entitling the plane company to relief. Planet Nine Private Air LLC filed its counterclaims in North Carolina federal court. The company denies all the allegations set against it by North Carolina hemp company We CBD LLC and argues that the company is not entitled to any relief since the product it was shipping was determined to be illegal....

