Blue Bell Challenges Insurers' Refusal To Defend Listeria Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 13, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- Blue Bell Creameries told a Texas federal court that two Travelers units must defend it in a shareholder suit over listeria contamination because the alleged investor losses stem directly from bodily injury to customers, which falls within the scope of the ice cream maker's insurance policy. Blue Bell is facing a shareholder suit alleging that the ice cream maker's leadership did nothing to change course after product samples tested positive for listeria in as early as 2013. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) The ice cream maker's bid for summary judgment came after the Travelers units — Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and...

