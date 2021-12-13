Ares Closes Latest Debt Fund With $14B In Investable Capital

By Benjamin Horney (December 13, 2021, 9:10 AM EST) -- Los Angeles private equity shop Ares said Monday that it has closed its second commingled U.S. senior direct lending fund with a total of $14 billion in cash and debt, and the fund will mainly target middle-market companies based in North America. The fund from Ares Management Corp., which is called Ares Senior Direct Lending Fund II, received equity commitments of about $8 billion, far surpassing its original target of $4.5 billion, according to a statement. Together with anticipated leverage, Ares said the fund will have a total of about $14 billion in investable capital. "Ares' established investment approach, which emphasizes...

