BlueCrest Challenges Decision Over UK Partnership Taxation

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 13, 2021, 8:12 PM GMT) -- A Cayman Islands entity set up by BlueCrest argued to an appeal tribunal Monday that certain costs linked to $365 million in loans secured for the partial buyout of a partnership within the British-American hedge fund group should be deductible. Counsel for the BlueCrest entities, Malcolm Gammie QC of One Essex Court, told the Upper Tribunal Tax and Chancery Chamber that HM Revenue and Customs had rushed through its case law submissions as if its edicts should be a fait accompli. "Broadly speaking, I would suggest that his submissions don't come down to a great deal more than saying, 'I'm the...

