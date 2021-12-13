High Court Vacates Chevron's Motor Oil Patent Suit Win

By Adam Lidgett (December 13, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave Infineum another shot under its recent Arthrex decision at asking the patent office director to overturn the invalidation of its motor oil patent. In a Monday summary disposition order, the justices granted Infineum's September petition, which had argued that the high court's June ruling in U.S. v. Arthrex should apply to a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated Infineum's patent and handed a win to Chevron, the petitioner in the case. The Supreme Court's Arthrex decision lets the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director review the board's decisions to remedy a constitutional flaw...

