More Firms Match Associate Year-End, Special Bonuses

By Sarah Martinson (December 13, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- More law firms, including Goodwin Procter LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, have announced that they are matching associate year-end and one-time special bonus scales set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Law360 Pulse learned Monday. Goodwin and Akin Gump will be paying their associates year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 for the class of 2021 to $115,000 for the class of 2014 or earlier, and one-time special bonuses for lawyers who have been at the firms since 2020, ranging from $4,000 to $23,000 based on seniority, according to Dec. 10 internal memos...

