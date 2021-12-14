O'Melveny Snags McDermott Private Equity Specialist

By James Mills (December 14, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has nabbed a McDermott Will & Emery LLP private equity specialist to work in its Century City office in Los Angeles. Ike Chidi joins O'Melveny as a partner after seven years at McDermott. He specializes in structuring and negotiating financial transactions including asset-based loans, recapitalizations, subordinated debt and commercial transactions. He has extensive experience working with health care companies as well as technology and consumer products companies. "[O'Melveny] has a long-standing reputation here in Los Angeles. I'm here in Los Angeles and it just seemed like the right fit," Chidi told Law360 Pulse on Monday afternoon. "The...

