Justices Won't Undo $79M Clawback In Stanford Bank Row

By Dave Simpson (December 13, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a billionaire's bid to reverse orders to claw back $79 million transferred to him by Stanford International Bank Ltd. just before the bank was exposed as a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, the high court announced Monday. The justices denied Gary D. Magness' petition for writ of certiorari without explanation, among a list of dozens of other denials. Magness was attempting a challenge of a 2020 Fifth Circuit finding that he was not entitled to hold on to the $79 million payment. The case relates to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and enforcement action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS