Judge Pauses Intelsat Ch. 11 In Va. For Mediation Push

By Jeff Montgomery (December 13, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- Confirmation opponents in the $15 billion Chapter 11 of global satellite telecommunications venture Intelsat SA received a 1½-day break after a sixth day of testimony Monday, with a judge reporting signs of progress during parallel mediation efforts. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith L. Phillips in Virginia ordered the pause after a day of disputed testimony over which Intelsat entity should receive some $4.9 billion in federal "accelerated relocation payments" for early surrenders of wireless communication frequencies as well as battling over disputed debtor releases of billions in noteholder claims. "I'm hoping, as the mediator has suggested, that progress can be made toward...

