Justices Won't Review FTC's Impax Ruling

By Matthew Perlman (December 13, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up Impax Laboratories' request to undo a Fifth Circuit decision upholding the Federal Trade Commission's finding that the drugmaker illegally delayed a generic version of opioid pain medication Opana ER. The justices denied a petition from Impax on Monday that sought review of the Fifth Circuit's April ruling in the FTC's first fully litigated case targeting a reverse-payment settlement between branded and generic drugmakers since the high court's landmark Actavis decision in 2013. The commission alleged that Impax violated antitrust law through a"pay-for-delay" deal under which it put off launching its generic version...

