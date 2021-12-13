High Court Won't Hear France.com Sovereign Immunity Fight

By Tiffany Hu (December 13, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal over whether the French government is shielded by sovereign immunity from allegations that it illegally seized the "France.com" domain name from the former operator of the website. The justices denied a certiorari petition filed by France.com in September, which urged the high court to review the Fourth Circuit's dismissal of the U.S. company's lawsuit accusing the French government of misusing its own court system to steal the domain name. The appeals court found that France had sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, rejecting France.com's claim that the...

