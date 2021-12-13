Judge Koh Becomes 1st Biden Pick Confirmed To 9th Circ.

By James Arkin (December 13, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh of the Northern District of California was confirmed by the Senate to the Ninth Circuit on Monday, and will be the first Korean American woman to serve on a federal appellate court. The Senate voted 50-45 along party lines to confirm Judge Koh, who is President Joe Biden's first pick for the Ninth Circuit to be approved by the Senate and the 10th circuit court judge confirmed this year. Judge Koh was first nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama in 2010 and was confirmed by senators that year without any opposition. Obama...

