SenseTime Delays Hong Kong IPO After US Investment Ban

By Tom Zanki (December 13, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group Inc. on Monday told the Hong Kong stock exchange that it is indefinitely postponing an estimated $767 million initial public offering three days after it was placed on a U.S. government blacklist. The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese Military-Industrial Complex" companies, or CMICs, that are off limits to U.S. investors, according to the company's filing with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. SenseTime was scheduled to publish final terms on Thursday on an IPO projected to sell 1.5 billion shares at HK$3.99 each, raising HK$5.985...

