Cheeley, Bundren Firms Rep Ousted Ga. Senator In Ballot Suit

By Jack Karp (December 13, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Two law firms, one from Georgia and one from Texas, are representing former Georgia Sen. David Perdue in his demand to be allowed to inspect absentee ballots from the 2020 election, according to a petition filed in Georgia state court. Robert D. Cheeley of the Cheeley Law Group LLC of Alpharetta, Georgia, and William Charles Bundren of the Bundren Law Group PLLC in Frisco, Texas, filed the lawsuit on Friday, insisting that Perdue, formerly the Republican senator from the Peach State, should be allowed to inspect all the absentee ballots and related documents from the 2020 general election in Fulton County....

