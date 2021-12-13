FINRA Strikes $3M Deal With Wells Fargo Units

By Al Barbarino (December 13, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority struck a more than $3 million settlement on Monday with two Wells Fargo units over alleged supervisory failures related to the suitability of recommendations related to unit investment trusts, a case that wraps up a yearslong sweep the agency says has netted roughly $17 million in restitution. From July 2013 to June 2018, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC allowed representatives to recommend potentially unsuitable early investment trust rollovers that might have caused customers to pay more than $2.4 million in unnecessary sales charges, according to Monday's order. Unit investment...

