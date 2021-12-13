Toshiba Gets Fed. Circ. To OK Alice Ax Of 5 Ex-Kodak Patents

By Ryan Davis (December 13, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday signed off on a decision invalidating five digital camera patents originally issued to Eastman Kodak, which Monument Peak Ventures accused Toshiba of infringing, affirming a California judge's finding that they cover only abstract ideas. After hearing oral arguments on Wednesday, the appeals court issued a one-line order upholding an August 2020 ruling by Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California. He cited the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision to grant Toshiba's motion to dismiss the suit, which was filed in November 2019. The suit claimed that Toshiba's printers, image recognition processors and augmented...

