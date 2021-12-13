FERC Won't Disturb Approval Of SE Power Market Plan

By Morgan Conley (December 13, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission refused to reconsider its de facto approval of southeastern utilities' plan to create a regional electricity market after determining that advocacy and clean energy groups challenging the approval filed their requests days late. In an order issued late Friday, FERC rejected as untimely two requests urging the agency to reconsider its de facto approval of the proposed Southeast Energy Exchange Market, or SEEM. The rehearing denial could restrict the SEEM challengers' ability to fight the approval in court since judicial review of an agency action requires the existence of a valid rehearing request. The coalition of...

