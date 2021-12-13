NJ Gym Can't Get Back License After Defying COVID Rules

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Camden County, New Jersey, fitness facility accused of defying COVID-19 shutdown orders can't get its municipal business license back, a state court judge has ruled in Atilis Gym's latest battle over Gov. Phil Murphy's pandemic mandates. Camden County Superior Court Judge Deborah Silverman Katz on Thursday tossed the gym's lawsuit seeking an order that the town of Bellmawr reinstate its license, which was yanked amid the gym owners' high-profile legal fight with the state over pandemic orders restricting nonessential business operations to control the spread of the coronavirus. In their suit against Bellmawr and its officials, gym owners Ian Smith...

