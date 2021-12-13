Wash. Judge Gives Insurers Majority Win In COVID-19 Suit

By Eli Flesch (December 13, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Washington state property developer isn't entitled to business-interruption coverage for its pandemic losses, a state court judge ruled Monday, while allowing communicable disease coverage claims to continue. A Washington state judge awarded summary judgment to several insurers on the majority of claims in a COVID-19 coverage suit, but the judge allowed property developer Kemper Holdings LLC to proceed with its claim for communicable disease coverage. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Kemper Holdings LLC, a long time Bellevue developer, didn't sustain any physical damage or loss that would entitle it to coverage under policies it held with a number of insurers including Liberty...

