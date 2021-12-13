Pot Grower Glass House Secures $100M Loan

By Katryna Perera (December 13, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- In a deal advised by Feuerstein Kulick LLP, Canadian cannabis cultivator Glass House Brands Inc. announced Monday it entered into a senior secured term loan agreement with a U.S.-based private credit investment fund for up to $100 million. Glass House announced in a statement that the agreement with the unnamed fund would include an initial draw of $50 million and that the gross proceeds of the loan would be used to retrofit the company's 5.5 million-square-foot cultivation facility in Southern California. According to the statement, Glass House completed the acquisition in September. In addition to six on-site greenhouses, the property includes...

