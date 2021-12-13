SEC's Republican Members Rip Gensler Rule Review Agenda

By Al Barbarino (December 13, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Republican members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday blasted a list of agency rules that Democratic Chair Gary Gensler has flagged for further analysis, claiming that the agenda they implement runs counter to the agency's mission of stimulating capital flows and protecting investors. In a prepared statement, Commissioners Hester Peirce and Elad Roisman claimed that the agenda will fail to help companies raise capital, misses the mark when it comes to protecting investors, and is a missed opportunity to provide clarity on the burgeoning digital assets space. "While Chair Gary Gensler's newly released regulatory agenda is ambitious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS