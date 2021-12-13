EPA Can't Direct US Power Sector Shift, Justices Told

By Keith Goldberg (December 13, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can't use a lone Clean Air Act provision to orchestrate a sweeping transformation of the U.S. power sector because Congress never gave the agency that authority, the U.S. Supreme Court was told in briefs filed Monday. The justices are reviewing the D.C. Circuit's decision to strike down the Trump administration's move to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards for existing power plants and replace those standards with new ones. Republican-led states and coal industry groups that are urging the high court to reverse the circuit court took their opening shots Monday. A common argument running...

