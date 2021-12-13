DOJ Wants Out Of Pot Shop's Discrimination Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 13, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland have asked a Washington federal court to dismiss them from a Black-owned pot dispensary's discrimination suit, arguing the dispensary didn't establish subject-matter jurisdiction over them. The DOJ and Garland said plaintiffs MNG LLC, its manager Philmon Negusse and owner Henok Abraha didn't administratively exhaust any Federal Tort Claims Act claims. They argued it's a jurisdictional prerequisite that FTCA actions can only be instituted once an administrative claim is denied, adding that the plaintiffs didn't meet that prerequisite because they didn't file an administrative tort claim with the DOJ. "Because plaintiffs failed...

