Ocado Scores Win In AutoStore Robot Storage Fight At ITC

By Tiffany Hu (December 13, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- Ocado Group PLC scored a victory in its dispute with robotics company AutoStore Technology AS when a U.S. International Trade Commission judge ruled on Monday that three out of four AutoStore patents were invalid and the fourth was not infringed. In a notice regarding an initial determination, ITC Judge Charles E. Bullock ruled that the Ocado grocery company did not violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits unfair trade or unfair competition in importation. Notably, Judge Bullock said Ocado did in fact import automated storage products that infringed three AutoStore patents but said the relevant claims in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS