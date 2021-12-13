Past Guidance Gives NYC Employers Clues On New Vax Rules

By Dan Kadish, Ashley Hale and Kaiser Chowdhry (December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- On Dec. 6, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced[1] significant new vaccination requirements for nearly all employees working in New York City. Under the announced requirements, all New York City private sector employees who report to work in person will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — i.e., two doses of a two-dose vaccine series, or one dose of a one-dose series. However, individuals can receive their first shot in a two-dose series by Dec. 27 to comply with the mandate. De Blasio explained that the health commissioner would issue an order implementing this new rule...

