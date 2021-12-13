Trade Court Smacks Down Duties On S. Korean Wind Towers

By Alyssa Aquino (December 13, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade remanded anti-dumping duties on South Korean wind towers, saying Monday that the U.S. Department of Commerce needed to further explain why it disregarded some of the importer's raw materials costs. Commerce had adjusted Dongkuk S&C Co. Ltd.'s wind tower steel plates costs after finding pricing differences in the plates DKSC used for towers sold in the U.S. and Japan — a comparison market — that Commerce didn't believe came down to any physical differences in the towers, according to the court order. But CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon was skeptical that Commerce's conclusions passed muster....

