TD Ameritrade Clients Can Bring Short Sale Tax Suit As Group

By Theresa Schliep (December 14, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge has certified a class of investors accusing TD Ameritrade Inc. of failing to compensate them for the higher taxes they paid due to the broker's use of their securities to facilitate short sales. The investors can proceed as a collective in a suit led by Kathryn Ervin accusing TD Ameritrade of failing to adequately compensate account holders for the ordinary income taxes they paid when their shares were borrowed for short selling, U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips said in an order Monday. The class will include clients of TD Ameritrade from 2015 through the present who received...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS