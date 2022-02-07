Class Action Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Ryan Boysen (February 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Class action attorneys at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP stopped two bet-the-company cases targeting Facebook and Jimmy John's dead in their tracks last year and reversed major decisions against Walmart, Comcast and Uber on appeal, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Class Action Groups of the Year. Chris Chorba, who co-chairs the firm's class action group alongside fellow partner Kahn Scolnick, said one thing that sets Gibson Dunn apart from its competitors in this area is the sheer size of the group they oversee. At last count, there were roughly 100 partners and 200 associates in the class action...

