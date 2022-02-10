Class Action Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

By Mike LaSusa (February 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP hammered out notable class action settlements this past year, helping gold traders resolve price-fixing claims against big banks and steering automakers Hyundai and Kia to a deal over alleged engine defects, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Class Action Groups of the Year. Quinn Emanuel's work on both the plaintiffs and defense side of the bar give the firm a unique perspective that benefits its wide range of clients, said Shon Morgan, who chairs the firm's national class action practice group. "These cases leave a lot of room for creative resolutions that work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS