Class Action Group Of The Year: Simmons Hanly

By Steven Lerner (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC co-led negotiations against three opioid distributors and an opioid manufacturer that resulted in a $26 billion settlement, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Class Action Groups of the Year. The firm also represented New York's Suffolk County in a monthslong trial that resulted in Teva Pharmaceuticals being held liable for opioid abuse in the state. In the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the $26 billion settlement, reached in early November 2020, involved pharmaceutical and health care giant Johnson & Johnson as well as drug distributors Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson. The settlement was part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS