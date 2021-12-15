New China Data Law Demands Distinct Compliance Approach

By Christopher Pelham and Tracy Sun (December 15, 2021, 10:43 AM EST) -- Chinese law has always presented unique challenges for internal investigations and cross-border litigation. Chinese data, privacy and evidence-collection rules require special attention and, in some cases, are quite different from the rules in other jurisdictions. The last few months have only seen these rules grow more complex. Following the China Cybersecurity Law enacted in 2016, as well as the Judicial Assistance Law enacted in 2018, there is now a new Data Security Law, or DSL, which came into effect on Sept. 1, and the much-anticipated Personal Information Protection Law, or PIPL, which came into effect on Nov. 1. In particular, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS