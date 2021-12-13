3rd Circ. Won't Free Doc From Ex-Professor's Defamation Row

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 13, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Monday that a physician must face defamation claims for making sexual harassment allegations against a former Temple University medical professor, reasoning that a lower court properly ordered a probe into her motivation for making the report to school officials. A three-judge panel said it was unpersuaded by Dr. Shivani Dua's argument that a Pennsylvania federal judge erred in interpreting the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Schanne v. Addis to require a "factual inquiry into her subjective intent" for the purposes of applying immunity. Dua's emailed report led to a workplace investigation that resulted in the firing...

