What Calif. Automatic Renewal Law Changes Mean For Cos.

By Jeff Tsai, Elizabeth Callahan and Cristina Guido (December 15, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- With the new year just around the corner, new law amendments set to take effect in 2022 in the state of California could have significant impacts on businesses offering subscription-style products and services to consumers. When it was enacted in 2010, California's Automatic Renewal Law, or ARL, became the tip of the spear across the country in state law enforcement of subscriptions that automatically renew unless canceled — and the most robust state analogue to the federal Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. Since 2010, the use of automatic-renewal subscription plans — particularly in the e-commerce environment — has only grown, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS