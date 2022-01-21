Real Estate Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

By Andrew McIntyre (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells handled multiple deals north of the $10 billion mark in 2021 as the firm was able to quickly integrate various practice groups to get the transactions across the finish line under time pressure, earning a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Real Estate Groups of the Year. Among the megadeals the firm landed work on over the past year were VICI Properties Inc.'s $17.2 billion purchase of MGM Growth Properties LLC and QTS Realty Trust Inc.'s roughly $10 billion sale to Blackstone Group affiliates. Lawyers at Hogan Lovells credit the firm's ability to work seamlessly across multiple practice groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS