Benefits Group Of The Year: Zuckerman Spaeder

By Beverly Banks (February 24, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP has advised thousands of clients on behavioral health benefits, securing a judge's order to reprocess 67,000 UnitedHealth insurance claims and settling a case over the NFL's "race-norming" practices, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Benefits Groups of the Year. Zuckerman Spaeder's commercial health insurance disputes group spent much of 2021 helping clients obtain benefits from insurance providers who denied patients' claims for mental health, substance abuse and behavioral health care. D. Brian Hufford, a commercial health insurance group partner, said it's rare for firms to put resources toward bringing cases against major insurance companies. "We're up against...

