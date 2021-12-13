Insurers To Pay Out $800M To Boy Scouts Sex Abuse Victims

By Dave Simpson (December 13, 2021, 11:08 PM EST) -- Chubb Ltd. insurers have reached a deal in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy suit to pay $800 million to a fund for victims of sexual abuse, bringing the total payout to victims to more than $2.7 billion thus far, a court-appointed mediator said in a report Monday. Should the deal be approved, it would create "the largest sexual abuse compensation fund in the history of the United States," the Boy Scouts said in a release Monday. Century Indemnity Co. and other Chubb companies would be released from the Boy Scouts claims under the deal, according to the mediator Timothy V.P....

