SEC Wants Claims In 1st Crowdfunding Case Kept Alive

By Elise Hansen (December 14, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Michigan federal court it has adequately alleged that one of the individuals swept up in its first crowdfunding enforcement action was involved in a fraudulent scheme. The SEC on Monday asked the court to keep its claims against Robert Shumake Jr. in play, despite Shumake's objection that the agency was wrongly trying to hold him accountable for the actions of others. The agency in September alleged that Shumake was behind a pair of cannabis real estate companies, 420 Real Estate LLC and Transatlantic Real Estate LLC, that purportedly issued securities without registering with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS