Gov't Acted Unlawfully In COVID Appointments, Court Told

By Joanne Faulkner (December 14, 2021, 3:57 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government acted unlawfully and discriminatory when appointing two key figures to posts in the fight against COVID-19, campaigners told the High Court on Tuesday, by failing to follow recruitment processes and giving roles to people connected to the ruling Conservative party. A panel of two High Court judges is hearing a judicial review brought by the Runnymede Trust and the Good Law Project. The equalities think tank and the legal nonprofit are challenging the appointments of Dido Harding as head of NHS Test and Trace and Mike Coupe — who formerly worked with Harding at the supermarket chain Sainsbury's —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS