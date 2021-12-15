Fieldfisher Hires Ex-Fulcrum Duo In Commercial Crime Push

By Silvia Martelli (December 15, 2021, 6:24 PM GMT) -- Fieldfisher LLP has hired two barristers formerly of Fulcrum Chambers to bolster a growing team of commercial crime specialists as the London law firm looks to assert its position in the field. Quinton Newcomb joined the London office Wednesday as head of commercial crime. The law firm also hired Shiv Haria-Shah, who will start in January. The two barristers join after leaving Fulcrum, a boutique firm specialized in commercial crime, investigations and compliance, in June. Newcomb has more than 16 years of experience in commercial crime. After spending eight years at the independent bar, where he prosecuted and defended criminal cases,...

