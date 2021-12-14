Final-Salary Pensions 'Endangered Species,' Report Says

By Martin Croucher (December 14, 2021, 4:21 PM GMT) -- The number of people saving into final-salary-type pension schemes in the private sector has fallen by 2.5 million in less than a decade, according to official figures released on Tuesday, as experts say that such retirement plans are becoming an "endangered species." Some 10.3 million people are enrolled in defined benefit schemes, down from 12.8 million in 2012, according to data from The Pensions Regulator. Many employers have in recent years closed their defined-benefit schemes — in which members are entitled to an income at retirement based on their final salary — because of the cost of providing such an arrangement....

