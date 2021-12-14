FCA Faulted For Limiting Payouts In Misselling Scandal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 14, 2021, 4:56 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog failed in its duties when it excluded about 10,000 transactions from a compensation scheme for a bank misselling scandal, an official review published on Tuesday concluded. A review conducted by a barrister into how the City watchdog compensated clients who were wrongly sold interest rate-hedging products from 2001 onwards has found that it was too limited in the scope of its redress scheme. (Getty Images) A review conducted by John Swift QC of Monckton Chambers into how the Financial Conduct Authority compensated clients who were wrongly sold interest rate-hedging products, or IRHPs, from 2001 onwards has found that the...

