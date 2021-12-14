Wachtell, Weil Rep $9.3B Neogen-3M Biz Reverse Morris Trust

By McCord Pagan (December 14, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- Animal and food safety product developer Neogen Corp. said Tuesday it's combining with 3M's food safety business in a reverse Morris trust deal, which was guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and gives the combined entity a $9.3 billion enterprise value. The transaction gives Wachtell-led 3M's food safety unit an enterprise value of $5.3 billion, and when the deal is complete investors of Weil-guided Neogen will own 49.9% of the company with 3M shareholders owning 50.1%, the statement said. "Neogen and 3M share a deep commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction and long histories...

