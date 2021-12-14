Monsanto Successors Agree To $17.9M Superfund Cleanup

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 14, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Two Monsanto Co. successor companies on Tuesday agreed to an estimated $17.9 million settlement that requires them to clean up landfills and waste lagoons near St. Louis. Pharmacia LLC and Solutia Inc. signed a consent decree that resolves the federal government's Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act claims against them. Under the deal, they will reimburse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $700,000 for past cleanup costs and cover future cleanup costs at the Superfund site, which the U.S. Department of Justice estimates will be $17.9 million. The sites are located in Sauget, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis....

