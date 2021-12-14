Selendy & Gay Exceeds Prevailing Associate Bonus Scales

By Matt Perez (December 14, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- The wave of year-end bonus announcements for associates rolled on this past week, with firms like White & Case LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC matching the pay scales set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP this year, while Selendy & Gay PLLC exceeded the scale for the fourth year in a row. White & Case announced bonuses matching both the Cravath scale and the Davis Polk one-time special bonus scale for its U.S.-based associates and counsel, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Tuesday. Attorneys who started this year will be paid a prorated $15,000...

